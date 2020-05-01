Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) Stock Price Up 13%

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) shares traded up 13% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $43.01 and last traded at $46.98, 22,270,838 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 11% from the average session volume of 25,018,504 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.59.

A number of analysts have issued reports on RCL shares. Cfra reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $100.00 price target (down from $135.00) on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Monday, February 10th. ValuEngine downgraded Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $143.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Royal Caribbean Cruises currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.56.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.38. The company has a market capitalization of $10.05 billion, a PE ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.15.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.01. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 17.16%. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd will post -1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.67%. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.70%.

In related news, CEO Richard D. Fain sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.69, for a total transaction of $2,393,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 773,137 shares in the company, valued at $92,536,767.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 13.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. NewFocus Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. NewFocus Financial Group LLC now owns 8,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC grew its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC now owns 7,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $988,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems increased its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 32,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,355,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 40.9% in the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.01% of the company’s stock.

About Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL)

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 23 nights.

