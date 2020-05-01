Royal Dutch Shell (NYSE:RDS.A) Shares Gap Down to $33.13

Royal Dutch Shell plc ADR (NYSE:RDS.A) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $32.54, but opened at $33.13. Royal Dutch Shell shares last traded at $31.26, with a volume of 7,256,279 shares changing hands.

RDS.A has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research note on Friday. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Panmure Gordon downgraded shares of Royal Dutch Shell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Royal Dutch Shell from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.33.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.38 and a 200-day moving average of $50.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.01, a PEG ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 1.02.

Royal Dutch Shell (NYSE:RDS.A) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The energy company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.06). Royal Dutch Shell had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 4.50%. The business had revenue of $85.07 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Royal Dutch Shell plc ADR will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Royal Dutch Shell (NYSE:RDS.A)

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for, and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

