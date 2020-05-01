RPICoin (RPI) Market Capitalization Tops $15,981.27

RPICoin (CURRENCY:RPI) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 30th. One RPICoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX, CryptoBridge and Crex24. Over the last week, RPICoin has traded 12.4% lower against the US dollar. RPICoin has a market cap of $15,981.27 and $1.00 worth of RPICoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

RPICoin Profile

RPICoin is a coin. RPICoin’s total supply is 956,527,987 coins and its circulating supply is 916,516,051 coins. RPICoin’s official message board is www.rpicoin.com/index.html#blog . RPICoin’s official Twitter account is @rpicoin . The Reddit community for RPICoin is /r/RPICoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for RPICoin is www.rpicoin.com

Buying and Selling RPICoin

RPICoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, STEX and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RPICoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RPICoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase RPICoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

