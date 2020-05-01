RR Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.37 EPS

RR Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.37, MarketWatch Earnings reports. RR Donnelley & Sons had a negative return on equity of 24.51% and a negative net margin of 1.58%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter.

Shares of RR Donnelley & Sons stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.65. 26,592 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 948,570. RR Donnelley & Sons has a twelve month low of $0.72 and a twelve month high of $4.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 2.05.

In related news, major shareholder Chatham Asset Management, Llc sold 2,100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.61, for a total transaction of $3,381,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised RR Donnelley & Sons from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. ValuEngine lowered RR Donnelley & Sons from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

RR Donnelley & Sons Company Profile

R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company, an integrated communications provider, enables organizations to create, manage, deliver, and optimize their multichannel marketing and business communications. It operates through Business Services and Marketing Solutions segments. The Business Services segment offers commercial printing products and branded materials, including manuals, publications, brochures, business cards, flyers, post cards, posters, and promotional items; and specialized transportation and distribution services.

