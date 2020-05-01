RSA Insurance Group plc (LON:RSA) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

RSA Insurance Group plc (LON:RSA) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 568.57 ($7.48).

RSA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of RSA Insurance Group in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of RSA Insurance Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of RSA Insurance Group in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on RSA Insurance Group from GBX 650 ($8.55) to GBX 510 ($6.71) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of RSA Insurance Group in a research report on Tuesday.

Get RSA Insurance Group alerts:

In other news, insider Sonia Baxendale bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 671 ($8.83) per share, with a total value of £13,420 ($17,653.25).

RSA Insurance Group stock traded down GBX 3.20 ($0.04) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 358 ($4.71). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,859,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,310,000. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 381.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 505.53. The company has a market cap of $3.68 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.02. RSA Insurance Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 321.20 ($4.23) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 736.84 ($9.69). The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.11.

RSA Insurance Group (LON:RSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The insurance provider reported GBX 39.40 ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX 40.70 ($0.54) by GBX (1.30) (($0.02)). As a group, equities analysts forecast that RSA Insurance Group will post 4941.5752767 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of GBX 15.60 ($0.21) per share. This is an increase from RSA Insurance Group’s previous dividend of $7.50. This represents a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. RSA Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.95%.

About RSA Insurance Group

RSA Insurance Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial general insurance products. It operates through Scandinavia, Canada, and UK & International segments. The company offers a range of personal insurance products, including home, car, pet, and travel insurance products directly to its customers, as well as through brokers and agents.

Featured Article: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for RSA Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RSA Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.