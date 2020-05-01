RYB Education (NYSE:RYB) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

RYB Education (NYSE:RYB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $3.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 6.38% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “RYB Education, Inc. provides educational services primarily in China. It offer training in subjects and languages, teacher recruitment, guidance, innovative learning, development of children, rating systems, parents consulting and other services. The Company operates kindergarten and pre-schools. RYB Education, Inc. is based in BEIJING, China. “

Shares of NYSE:RYB traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.82. 13,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,605. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.75. RYB Education has a twelve month low of $2.22 and a twelve month high of $8.15. The company has a market cap of $82.97 million, a PE ratio of -31.33 and a beta of 1.59.

RYB Education (NYSE:RYB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 30th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.04). RYB Education had a negative net margin of 1.34% and a negative return on equity of 1.42%. The company had revenue of $50.74 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that RYB Education will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in RYB Education stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of RYB Education Inc – (NYSE:RYB) by 15.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 189,744 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,100 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.66% of RYB Education worth $1,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 9.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About RYB Education

RYB Education, Inc provides early childhood education service in the People's Republic of China. The company offers kindergarten services to 2-6-year-old children; and play-and-learn centers services for the joint participation of 0-6-year-old children and their families to promote children's development and prepare them for their entry into kindergartens and primary schools.

