Sabre Insurance Group PLC (LON:SBRE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Sabre Insurance Group PLC (LON:SBRE) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the five research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 295 ($3.88).

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SBRE shares. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating on shares of Sabre Insurance Group in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Sabre Insurance Group in a report on Tuesday.

Get Sabre Insurance Group alerts:

Shares of Sabre Insurance Group stock traded up GBX 2.50 ($0.03) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 284.50 ($3.74). 130,502 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 249,083. The stock has a market capitalization of $715.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Sabre Insurance Group has a twelve month low of GBX 155.64 ($2.05) and a twelve month high of GBX 340 ($4.47). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 271.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 294.46.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be paid a GBX 8.10 ($0.11) dividend. This is a positive change from Sabre Insurance Group’s previous dividend of $4.70. This represents a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 23rd. Sabre Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.88%.

About Sabre Insurance Group

Sabre Insurance Group plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the writing of general insurance for motor vehicles in the United Kingdom. The company offers its products through a network of insurance brokers, as well as through its own direct brands, including the Go Girl, Insure 2 Drive, and Drive Smart.

Recommended Story: G-20

Receive News & Ratings for Sabre Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabre Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.