SafeCoin (SAFE) Price Hits $0.0184

SafeCoin (CURRENCY:SAFE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 30th. One SafeCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0184 or 0.00000211 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and Graviex. SafeCoin has a market cap of $511,020.48 and approximately $98.00 worth of SafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, SafeCoin has traded 7.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

SafeCoin Profile

SafeCoin (SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Zhash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 28th, 2018. SafeCoin’s total supply is 29,739,167 coins and its circulating supply is 27,735,063 coins. SafeCoin’s official website is www.safecoin.org . The Reddit community for SafeCoin is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SafeCoin’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling SafeCoin

SafeCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SafeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

