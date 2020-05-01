SafeInsure Hits Market Cap of $594,820.65 (SINS)

SafeInsure (CURRENCY:SINS) traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 30th. One SafeInsure coin can currently be purchased for $0.0379 or 0.00000434 BTC on major exchanges including Escodex and Crex24. SafeInsure has a total market cap of $594,820.65 and $1.02 million worth of SafeInsure was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, SafeInsure has traded down 23.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.57 or 0.00315854 BTC.

Bonorum (BONO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.10 or 0.00413666 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00013771 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00007491 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000389 BTC.

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00006242 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0432 or 0.00000495 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000232 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 64.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002264 BTC.

SINS is a coin. SafeInsure’s total supply is 15,713,842 coins. SafeInsure’s official website is www.safeinsure.io . SafeInsure’s official Twitter account is @SafeInsure

SafeInsure can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Escodex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeInsure directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeInsure should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SafeInsure using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

