salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Acquired by KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC increased its holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 124.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,795 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,651 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $1,986,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in salesforce.com in the 3rd quarter valued at $14,844,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. increased its holdings in salesforce.com by 40.9% in the 3rd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 1,057 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC increased its holdings in salesforce.com by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 9,343 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in salesforce.com by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,987,662 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $295,048,000 after buying an additional 268,790 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in salesforce.com by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 16,950 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,513,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the period. 82.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $225.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $180.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of salesforce.com to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Friday, March 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. salesforce.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.15.

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.37, for a total transaction of $1,603,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.25, for a total value of $124,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,247,260. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 405,907 shares of company stock valued at $66,237,873. 5.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE CRM traded up $1.52 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $161.95. 6,828,150 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,179,169. The company’s 50-day moving average is $148.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.45. salesforce.com, inc. has a one year low of $115.29 and a one year high of $195.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $138.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 809.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.10.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.10. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 3.61% and a net margin of 0.74%. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. Research analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

