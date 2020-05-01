Sally Beauty (SBH) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 6th. Analysts expect Sally Beauty to post earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter. Sally Beauty has set its FY20 guidance at approx $2.26 EPS.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $980.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $995.21 million. Sally Beauty had a net margin of 6.70% and a negative return on equity of 376.67%. Sally Beauty’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. On average, analysts expect Sally Beauty to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE SBH traded down $0.16 on Friday, reaching $9.55. The company had a trading volume of 126,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,136,017. Sally Beauty has a 52 week low of $6.28 and a 52 week high of $21.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 717.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.31, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.83 and its 200-day moving average is $14.38.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SBH. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sally Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of Sally Beauty from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. ValuEngine downgraded Sally Beauty from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Sally Beauty in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Sally Beauty from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. Sally Beauty has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.75.

In related news, CEO Christian A. Brickman bought 7,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.42 per share, with a total value of $95,013.00. Also, Director Edward W. Rabin purchased 9,000 shares of Sally Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.43 per share, for a total transaction of $120,870.00. In the last three months, insiders have bought 28,150 shares of company stock valued at $357,508. Insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care, skin and nail care, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers and salon professionals.

