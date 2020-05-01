Sandstorm Gold (SAND) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Sandstorm Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:SAND) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 7th. Analysts expect Sandstorm Gold to post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter.

Sandstorm Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:SAND) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The mining company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. The firm had revenue of $24.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.00 million.

Shares of Sandstorm Gold stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,361,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,911,810. Sandstorm Gold has a one year low of $3.32 and a one year high of $8.40.

SAND has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sandstorm Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. TheStreet downgraded Sandstorm Gold from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Raymond James cut their price target on Sandstorm Gold from $7.75 to $7.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.50 price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.06.

About Sandstorm Gold

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. It focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

