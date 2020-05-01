Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts Give Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) a $285.00 Price Target

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) has been given a $285.00 price objective by equities researchers at Sanford C. Bernstein in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the iPhone maker’s stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price objective points to a potential downside of 1.41% from the stock’s current price.

AAPL has been the topic of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. UBS Group set a $325.00 target price on Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Nomura lifted their target price on Apple from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $243.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $296.60.

Get Apple alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL traded down $4.73 during trading on Friday, hitting $289.07. The company had a trading volume of 60,005,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,335,200. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $262.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $278.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.60. Apple has a 12 month low of $170.27 and a 12 month high of $327.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,264.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.17.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. Apple had a return on equity of 60.19% and a net margin of 21.49%. The firm had revenue of $58.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Apple will post 11.93 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total value of $2,605,141.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total value of $434,573.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,134,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $345,077,266.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 92,690 shares of company stock valued at $23,812,159. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its stake in Apple by 2,180.0% during the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Stralem & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Apple during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Sycomore Asset Management purchased a new position in Apple during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Finally, CXI Advisors purchased a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter worth $68,000. 60.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Recommended Story: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.