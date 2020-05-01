Sangoma Technologies (CVE:STC) Price Target Increased to C$2.70 by Analysts at Pi Financial

Sangoma Technologies (CVE:STC) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Pi Financial from C$2.35 to C$2.70 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Pi Financial’s target price points to a potential upside of 43.62% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Cormark increased their price target on Sangoma Technologies from C$2.85 to C$3.00 in a report on Friday, February 28th.

Shares of CVE STC traded up C$0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$1.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 151,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,325. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$1.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$2.07. Sangoma Technologies has a 52 week low of C$1.08 and a 52 week high of C$2.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.39 million and a PE ratio of 52.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.47, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Sangoma Technologies (CVE:STC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported C$0.02 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$32.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$35.74 million. Analysts anticipate that Sangoma Technologies will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer William Wignall purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$1.18 per share, with a total value of C$29,587.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 570,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$674,996.21.

Sangoma Technologies Company Profile

Sangoma Technologies Corporation develops, manufactures, distributes, and supports voice and data connectivity components for software-based communication applications worldwide. It offers private branch exchange (PBX) platforms, including PBXact Cloud, a cloud based business communication platform; PBXact, an on-premise PBX phone systems; PBXact SaaS, software as a service; and FreePBX.

