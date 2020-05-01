Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sanmina Corporation is engaged in providing electronics contract manufacturing services. It focuses on engineering and fabricating complex components and also on providing complete end-to-end supply chain solutions to Original Equipment Manufacturers. The Company’s services include product design and engineering, including initial development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction services and manufacturing design release; manufacturing of components, subassemblies and complete systems; final system assembly and test; direct order fulfillment and logistics services, and after-market product service and support. Sanmina Corporation, formerly known as Sanmina-SCI Corp., is based in San Jose, California. “

SANM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Cfra dropped their target price on shares of Sanmina from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub cut shares of Sanmina from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Sanmina from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $32.67.

Shares of SANM traded down $1.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.57. The stock had a trading volume of 18,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 419,062. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.83. Sanmina has a 12 month low of $18.34 and a 12 month high of $34.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 18.19, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.04.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Sanmina had a net margin of 1.44% and a return on equity of 10.35%. Sanmina’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Sanmina will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sanmina during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Sanmina by 147.1% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 840 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Sanmina during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Sanmina in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Sanmina during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.76% of the company’s stock.

Sanmina Company Profile

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, and manufacturing design release; manufacturing solutions of components, subassemblies, and complete systems; final system assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services.

