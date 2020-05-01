Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) Announces Earnings Results

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.75), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Santander Consumer USA had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 10.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.70 EPS.

Shares of SC stock traded down $0.70 on Friday, hitting $14.89. The stock had a trading volume of 52,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,278,339. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.52 and its 200-day moving average is $21.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 1.28. Santander Consumer USA has a 52-week low of $9.74 and a 52-week high of $27.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.36, a quick ratio of 62.53 and a current ratio of 62.53.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. Santander Consumer USA’s payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SC. JMP Securities upped their price target on Santander Consumer USA from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Santander Consumer USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Santander Consumer USA from $26.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Santander Consumer USA from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Barclays cut Santander Consumer USA from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.11.

About Santander Consumer USA

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc, a specialized consumer finance company, provides vehicle finance and third-party servicing in the United States. Its products and services include retail installment contracts and vehicle leases, as well as dealer loans for inventory, construction, real estate, working capital, and revolving lines of credit.

