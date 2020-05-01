Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) Announces Earnings Results

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.75), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Santander Consumer USA had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 10.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.70 EPS.
Shares of SC stock traded down $0.70 on Friday, hitting $14.89. The stock had a trading volume of 52,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,278,339. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.52 and its 200-day moving average is $21.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 1.28. Santander Consumer USA has a 52-week low of $9.74 and a 52-week high of $27.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.36, a quick ratio of 62.53 and a current ratio of 62.53.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. Santander Consumer USA’s payout ratio is currently 30.77%.
About Santander Consumer USA
Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc, a specialized consumer finance company, provides vehicle finance and third-party servicing in the United States. Its products and services include retail installment contracts and vehicle leases, as well as dealer loans for inventory, construction, real estate, working capital, and revolving lines of credit.
