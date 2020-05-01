SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Short Interest Down 11.8% in April

SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,920,000 shares, a decrease of 11.8% from the March 31st total of 3,310,000 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,050,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.

NYSE:SAP traded down $2.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $116.52. 41,031 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 930,632. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.16. SAP has a 52 week low of $90.89 and a 52 week high of $140.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.02.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The software maker reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.53 billion. SAP had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 15.27%. SAP’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that SAP will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd will be given a $1.7119 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st. SAP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.85%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SAP during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SAP in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SAP in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SAP in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in SAP by 714.3% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 285 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SAP shares. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded SAP from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on SAP from $168.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of SAP in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. SAP currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.00.

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

