SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Short Interest Down 11.8% in April

SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,920,000 shares, a decrease of 11.8% from the March 31st total of 3,310,000 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,050,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.
NYSE:SAP traded down $2.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $116.52. 41,031 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 930,632. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.16. SAP has a 52 week low of $90.89 and a 52 week high of $140.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.02.
SAP (NYSE:SAP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The software maker reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.53 billion. SAP had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 15.27%. SAP’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that SAP will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SAP during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SAP in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SAP in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SAP in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in SAP by 714.3% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 285 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.89% of the company’s stock.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SAP shares. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded SAP from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on SAP from $168.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of SAP in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. SAP currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.00.
SAP Company Profile
SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.
