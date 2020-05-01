SB One Bancorp (SBBX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.09 on May 26th

SB One Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBBX) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 29th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.085 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 11th.

SB One Bancorp has raised its dividend by an average of 15.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years. SB One Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 16.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect SB One Bancorp to earn $2.31 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.34 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.7%.

SB One Bancorp stock traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.70. 46 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,706. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.77. SB One Bancorp has a twelve month low of $10.96 and a twelve month high of $25.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.41 million, a PE ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 0.99.

SB One Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBBX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $18.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.23 million. SB One Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 22.33%. Analysts anticipate that SB One Bancorp will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

SBBX has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SB One Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Boenning Scattergood cut shares of SB One Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine lowered shares of SB One Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of SB One Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd.

In other news, CFO Adriano M. Duarte acquired 1,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $29,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $256,656. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony J. Labozzetta bought 2,713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.51 per share, with a total value of $36,652.63. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 293,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,961,104.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 6,033 shares of company stock worth $85,288 over the last quarter. Insiders own 14.40% of the company’s stock.

SB One Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for SB One Bank that provides commercial banking and related financial services to individual, business, and government customers. It operates in two segments, Banking and Financial Services, and Insurance Services. The company's deposit products include personal and business checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as time and demand deposits.

