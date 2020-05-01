Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) Price Target Increased to $22.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price points to a potential downside of 0.90% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other equities research analysts have also commented on SNDR. Wolfe Research upgraded Schneider National from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Schneider National from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Schneider National in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America lowered Schneider National from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Schneider National from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.36.
Shares of SNDR traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.20. The company had a trading volume of 484,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 771,083. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 3.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.49. Schneider National has a 52 week low of $15.36 and a 52 week high of $24.38. The company has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.08.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Schneider National by 658.6% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schneider National by 333.8% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 3,094 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Schneider National by 75.9% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Schneider National in the fourth quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Schneider National by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the period. 24.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Schneider National Company Profile
Schneider National, Inc, a transportation and logistics services company, provides truckload, intermodal, and logistics solutions in North America. Its Truckload segment provides standard long-haul and regional shipping services through dry van equipment; and bulk, temperature-controlled, first to final mile delivery, and customized solutions for time-sensitive loads.
