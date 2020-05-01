Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) Price Target Increased to $22.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price points to a potential downside of 0.90% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on SNDR. Wolfe Research upgraded Schneider National from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Schneider National from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Schneider National in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America lowered Schneider National from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Schneider National from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.36.

Shares of SNDR traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.20. The company had a trading volume of 484,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 771,083. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 3.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.49. Schneider National has a 52 week low of $15.36 and a 52 week high of $24.38. The company has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.08.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.05. Schneider National had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 3.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Schneider National will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Schneider National by 658.6% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schneider National by 333.8% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 3,094 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Schneider National by 75.9% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Schneider National in the fourth quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Schneider National by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the period. 24.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Schneider National Company Profile

Schneider National, Inc, a transportation and logistics services company, provides truckload, intermodal, and logistics solutions in North America. Its Truckload segment provides standard long-haul and regional shipping services through dry van equipment; and bulk, temperature-controlled, first to final mile delivery, and customized solutions for time-sensitive loads.

