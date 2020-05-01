Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA) Shares Acquired by Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA) by 24.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,280 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF were worth $444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital One National Association purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth $10,873,000. Clarius Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 55.7% during the first quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,077,584 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,877,000 after purchasing an additional 385,630 shares during the last quarter. McAdam LLC increased its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 258,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,400,000 after buying an additional 6,308 shares in the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 60.6% in the fourth quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $702,000 after buying an additional 6,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foresight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $205,000.

Get Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF alerts:

FNDA traded down $1.45 on Friday, reaching $28.23. The stock had a trading volume of 2,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,008,701. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a 12-month low of $21.80 and a 12-month high of $40.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.85.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.