Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Shares Bought by Peak Financial Management Inc.

Peak Financial Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 29.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 485,437 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 110,532 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF comprises approximately 6.4% of Peak Financial Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Peak Financial Management Inc. owned 0.07% of Schwab International Equity ETF worth $12,544,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHF. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 62,411,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,098,905,000 after buying an additional 2,159,692 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 61,061,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,053,495,000 after buying an additional 3,001,607 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 59,016,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,984,741,000 after purchasing an additional 3,576,145 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 43,118,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,450,082,000 after purchasing an additional 3,010,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 40,819,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,372,750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056,913 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHF traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $28.04. The stock had a trading volume of 6,124,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,704,644. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.18. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $21.90 and a 52 week high of $34.12.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

