Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) Shares Bought by Peak Financial Management Inc.

Peak Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 67,558 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,594 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.9% of Peak Financial Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Peak Financial Management Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $3,666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHZ. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 33.7% in the third quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 226,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,192,000 after acquiring an additional 57,044 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 49.9% during the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 6,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 2,138 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 463,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,958,000 after acquiring an additional 15,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares in the last quarter.

SCHZ stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $55.84. The company had a trading volume of 758,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,116,688. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.02. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $50.10 and a 1 year high of $56.72.

