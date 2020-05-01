Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Bought by NewFocus Financial Group LLC

NewFocus Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 3,479.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 133,571 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 129,839 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises about 2.8% of NewFocus Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. NewFocus Financial Group LLC owned about 0.06% of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF worth $6,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Appleton Partners Inc. MA raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 4,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 6,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 8,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 3,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raub Brock Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Raub Brock Capital Management LP now owns 10,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHD traded down $0.98 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $50.65. 2,620,929 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,506,780. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $38.83 and a 52 week high of $59.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.29.

