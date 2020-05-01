Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Sold by Financial Consulate Inc.

Financial Consulate Inc. trimmed its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,711 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,630 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises about 1.0% of Financial Consulate Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Financial Consulate Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $1,696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHD. Appleton Partners Inc. MA raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 4,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 6,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 8,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 3,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raub Brock Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Raub Brock Capital Management LP now owns 10,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter.

SCHD traded down $1.33 on Friday, hitting $49.32. The company had a trading volume of 1,883,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,499,365. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $38.83 and a 1-year high of $59.56. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.29.

