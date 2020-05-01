Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Shares Sold by Financial Consulate Inc.

Financial Consulate Inc. trimmed its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 53.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 198,854 shares of the company’s stock after selling 228,763 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF makes up 7.2% of Financial Consulate Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Financial Consulate Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF worth $12,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHX. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 82,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,299,000 after acquiring an additional 15,193 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 39.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 39,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,819,000 after buying an additional 11,211 shares during the last quarter. 55I LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 206.5% in the 4th quarter. 55I LLC now owns 250,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,269,000 after buying an additional 169,023 shares during the last quarter. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV grew its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV now owns 445,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,199,000 after buying an additional 31,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $212,000.

SCHX traded down $1.91 on Friday, reaching $67.28. The company had a trading volume of 2,202,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,601,953. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.05 and a fifty-two week high of $81.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $62.96 and its 200 day moving average is $72.46.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

