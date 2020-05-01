Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (NYSE:SMG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (NYSE:SMG) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $111.33.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SMG. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Raymond James upgraded Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th.

Get Scotts Miracle-Gro alerts:

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new position in Scotts Miracle-Gro during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 202.9% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 312 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Scotts Miracle-Gro during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 586 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. 66.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:SMG traded down $3.16 on Friday, hitting $124.03. The stock had a trading volume of 427,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 480,099. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.71. Scotts Miracle-Gro has a 52-week low of $76.50 and a 52-week high of $131.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13. The stock has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.79.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The basic materials company reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.24) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $365.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $345.32 million. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 38.31% and a net margin of 14.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.39) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Scotts Miracle-Gro will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 26th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.90%.

About Scotts Miracle-Gro

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

Featured Article: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for Scotts Miracle-Gro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scotts Miracle-Gro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.