SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. Buys 100,000 Shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. raised its stake in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 117.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 184,927 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Paypal accounts for 3.6% of SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd.’s holdings in Paypal were worth $17,705,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PYPL. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Paypal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,200,247,000. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Paypal by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,277,408 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,301,577,000 after acquiring an additional 3,307,791 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Paypal by 65.7% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,003,347 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $670,500,000 after acquiring an additional 2,775,699 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Paypal by 628.7% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,090,645 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $334,315,000 after acquiring an additional 2,666,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Melvin Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Paypal by 450.0% during the fourth quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP now owns 2,200,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $237,974,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

In other Paypal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.63, for a total value of $2,415,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 620,703 shares in the company, valued at $59,978,530.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John D. Rainey sold 5,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.63, for a total transaction of $669,559.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 107,845 shares in the company, valued at $13,225,032.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 242,074 shares of company stock worth $26,220,554. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Paypal stock traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $123.00. 7,569,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,463,903. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $82.07 and a 52-week high of $124.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $103.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. Paypal had a net margin of 13.84% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The business had revenue of $4.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PYPL shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Paypal from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Paypal in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Paypal from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Paypal from $127.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Paypal from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Paypal has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.62.

Paypal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

