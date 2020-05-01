SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. Buys New Position in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS)

SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,415,000. Zoetis makes up 1.9% of SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ZTS. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. TI Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Zoetis during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. ICW Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Zoetis during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Savior LLC bought a new stake in Zoetis during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new stake in Zoetis during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 91.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ZTS traded down $1.78 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $127.53. 1,737,822 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,690,740. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. Zoetis Inc has a one year low of $90.14 and a one year high of $146.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.95.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 69.41% and a net margin of 23.96%. Zoetis’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Zoetis Inc will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 17th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 16th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.98%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ZTS shares. Raymond James started coverage on Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $162.00 price target on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Cfra upgraded Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $147.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. G.Research upgraded Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.81.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 1,179 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.58, for a total value of $158,669.82. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,701,360.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Roman Trawicki sold 5,499 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $714,870.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,340 shares in the company, valued at $1,084,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 125,427 shares of company stock worth $17,768,780. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

