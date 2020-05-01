SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. Buys Shares of 60,000 Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI)

SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 60,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,338,000. Msci makes up 3.5% of SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Msci by 700.0% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 96 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Msci during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Msci during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Msci during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Msci during the first quarter worth $30,000. 90.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Msci alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MSCI. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Msci from $311.00 to $346.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $324.00 price objective (up previously from $262.00) on shares of Msci in a report on Friday, January 31st. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Msci from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $340.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Msci from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $291.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Msci from $299.00 to $268.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Msci has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $302.89.

NYSE:MSCI traded down $7.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $319.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 335,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 627,914. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.18 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $289.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $272.49. Msci Inc has a 1 year low of $206.82 and a 1 year high of $344.00.

Msci (NYSE:MSCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $416.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.36 million. Msci had a net margin of 33.28% and a negative return on equity of 381.88%. The company’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. Research analysts expect that Msci Inc will post 6.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. Msci’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.24%.

In other news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of Msci stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.11, for a total transaction of $787,775.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 291,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,742,700.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,903 shares of company stock worth $2,076,751. Insiders own 2.94% of the company’s stock.

Msci Profile

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, and asset allocation.

Featured Story: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Msci Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Msci and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.