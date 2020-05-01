SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. Invests $5.51 Million in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 110,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,509,000. Mondelez International accounts for approximately 1.1% of SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Investment Management of Virginia LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 12.4% in the first quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 9,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. First National Trust Co grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 10,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 203,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,169,000 after acquiring an additional 44,459 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 8,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the period. Finally, D.B. Root & Company LLC grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 16,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. 78.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Peter W. May sold 1,177,012 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total value of $67,878,282.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Mondelez International stock traded down $0.74 during trading on Friday, hitting $50.70. 7,000,817 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,424,796. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.58. Mondelez International Inc has a 1-year low of $41.19 and a 1-year high of $59.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.60 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 13.60%. Mondelez International’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.15%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Monday, January 27th. Buckingham Research lifted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.94.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

