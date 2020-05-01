SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. Purchases Shares of 35,000 Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 35,000 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $5,220,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BA. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Boeing by 1.3% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 19,231 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $7,317,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,297,000. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 3rd quarter valued at $213,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 3rd quarter valued at $694,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,374 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $3,054,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. 67.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Argus upgraded Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $146.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, April 24th. Norddeutsche Landesbank upgraded Boeing to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Vertical Research lowered Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $388.00 to $294.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Cfra lowered Boeing to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $240.50.

BA traded down $7.65 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $133.37. 36,496,445 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,976,420. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.97 and a beta of 1.76. Boeing Co has a one year low of $89.00 and a one year high of $391.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $287.46.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.70) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.04) by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $16.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.90 billion. Boeing had a negative net margin of 4.84% and a negative return on equity of 3.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.16 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Boeing Co will post -3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

