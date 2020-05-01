SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. Takes Position in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 40,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $9,662,000. Mastercard accounts for 1.9% of SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MA. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Mastercard by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,436 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,116,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Bluefin Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth about $10,214,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 5,850 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,747,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. NS Partners Ltd lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 96,171 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $28,716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors own 75.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MA shares. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Mastercard from $345.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $290.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $270.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Mastercard from $370.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $318.28.

NYSE:MA traded down $6.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $268.74. The stock had a trading volume of 5,065,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,397,024. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $251.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $286.99. Mastercard Inc has a 12-month low of $199.99 and a 12-month high of $347.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market cap of $285.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.08.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.10. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.75% and a return on equity of 149.82%. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mastercard Inc will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.59%.

In other Mastercard news, Director Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla bought 1,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $265.00 per share, with a total value of $265,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,691 shares in the company, valued at $1,508,115. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 7,492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total value of $2,509,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 16,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,513,765. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 85,518 shares of company stock valued at $27,882,820. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

Further Reading: Are FAANG stocks a good investment?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.