SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. Takes Position in Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW)

SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 14,900 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,847,000. Sherwin-Williams makes up approximately 1.4% of SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SHW. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter valued at about $456,140,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 380.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 296,072 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $172,771,000 after purchasing an additional 234,396 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 155.2% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 343,047 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $200,182,000 after purchasing an additional 208,608 shares during the period. Man Group plc increased its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 294.7% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 267,905 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $156,332,000 after purchasing an additional 200,025 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,432,339 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,002,907,000 after purchasing an additional 186,633 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

NYSE SHW traded down $9.93 during trading on Friday, hitting $526.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 413,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 731,151. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $49.47 billion, a PE ratio of 30.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $473.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $548.36. Sherwin-Williams Co has a fifty-two week low of $325.43 and a fifty-two week high of $599.95.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.95 by $0.13. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 50.78% and a net margin of 8.98%. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Sherwin-Williams Co will post 20.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be paid a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 25.38%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SHW. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $515.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Cfra downgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $635.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $620.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $631.00 to $611.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $574.39.

In other news, SVP Jane M. Cronin sold 908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.14, for a total value of $446,863.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,915 shares in the company, valued at $1,434,588.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Recommended Story: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.