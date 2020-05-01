SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. Takes Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 80,180 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,012,000. Texas Instruments accounts for about 1.6% of SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TXN. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,343,608,000. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 53.2% in the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 4,166,673 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $534,542,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447,749 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,670,005 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,368,855,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197,923 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 308.1% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,219,202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $156,412,000 after acquiring an additional 920,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 12,499.9% during the fourth quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 845,955 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,626,000 after buying an additional 839,241 shares during the last quarter. 84.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on Texas Instruments from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Nomura Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $112.00 to $111.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $123.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.13.

In related news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 8,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total transaction of $991,270.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,266,624.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Hagop H. Kozanian sold 31,108 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.06, for a total transaction of $3,765,934.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 45,619 shares in the company, valued at $5,522,636.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 81,252 shares of company stock worth $10,161,995. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Texas Instruments stock traded down $6.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $109.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,839,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,829,435. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $106.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.94. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $93.09 and a one year high of $135.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 3.49 and a quick ratio of 2.65. The stock has a market cap of $109.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.15.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.23. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 35.17% and a return on equity of 57.45%. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 4th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 1st. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.70%.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

