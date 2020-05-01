Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) Given New $175.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright from $150.00 to $175.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 18.52% from the stock’s previous close.

SGEN has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Seattle Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Seattle Genetics from $121.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Seattle Genetics from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Seattle Genetics from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Guggenheim raised Seattle Genetics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.39.

Get Seattle Genetics alerts:

NASDAQ:SGEN traded up $10.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $147.65. The stock had a trading volume of 112,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 911,754. The company has a market capitalization of $23.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -150.77 and a beta of 1.42. Seattle Genetics has a 1-year low of $62.90 and a 1-year high of $150.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.34.

Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by ($0.17). Seattle Genetics had a negative return on equity of 13.99% and a negative net margin of 17.31%. The firm had revenue of $234.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Seattle Genetics will post -2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Seattle Genetics news, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 8,000 shares of Seattle Genetics stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.91, for a total transaction of $919,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 28,472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.01, for a total transaction of $3,416,924.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 93,766 shares of company stock valued at $10,774,579 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 31.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Seattle Genetics by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 192,129 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,072,000 after buying an additional 19,394 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Seattle Genetics during the third quarter worth approximately $212,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Seattle Genetics by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,292,202 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $281,154,000 after buying an additional 123,424 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Seattle Genetics during the third quarter worth about $149,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Seattle Genetics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $175,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.52% of the company’s stock.

Seattle Genetics Company Profile

Seattle Genetics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas.

Featured Story: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Seattle Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seattle Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.