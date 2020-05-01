Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) PT Raised to $129.00

Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Cfra from $122.00 to $129.00 in a report released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Cfra’s target price suggests a potential downside of 12.63% from the company’s current price.

SGEN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Seattle Genetics from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Guggenheim raised shares of Seattle Genetics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Seattle Genetics from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Seattle Genetics from $124.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Seattle Genetics from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.39.

Seattle Genetics stock traded up $10.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $147.65. 112,956 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 911,754. The company’s fifty day moving average is $119.56 and its 200-day moving average is $113.34. The firm has a market cap of $23.81 billion, a PE ratio of -150.77 and a beta of 1.42. Seattle Genetics has a 52 week low of $62.90 and a 52 week high of $150.00.

Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $234.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.59 million. Seattle Genetics had a negative return on equity of 13.99% and a negative net margin of 17.31%. Seattle Genetics’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Seattle Genetics will post -2.87 EPS for the current year.

In other Seattle Genetics news, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 28,472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.61, for a total value of $3,263,175.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.91, for a total value of $919,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 93,766 shares of company stock worth $10,774,579 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 31.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SGEN. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Seattle Genetics by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,262,302 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,086,651,000 after purchasing an additional 378,511 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Seattle Genetics by 3.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,292,202 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $281,154,000 after acquiring an additional 123,424 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in Seattle Genetics by 116.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,511,717 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $172,729,000 after purchasing an additional 812,103 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Seattle Genetics by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,382,841 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $157,866,000 after purchasing an additional 123,710 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Seattle Genetics by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,092,861 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $124,870,000 after buying an additional 166,782 shares in the last quarter. 94.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Seattle Genetics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas.

