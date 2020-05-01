Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

SNFCA stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $5.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,132. Security National Financial has a twelve month low of $3.76 and a twelve month high of $6.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.93 million, a P/E ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 0.40.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in Security National Financial by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 98,572 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 4,694 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Security National Financial by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 182,878 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 17,107 shares during the period. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Security National Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $11,845,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.69% of the company’s stock.

Security National Financial Corporation engages in life insurance, cemetery and mortuary, and mortgage businesses. The company operates through three segments: Life Insurance, Cemetery and Mortuary, and Mortgages. The Life Insurance segment is involved in selling and servicing lines of life insurance, annuity products, and accident and health insurance.

