Seelos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SEEL) Shares Up 27.3%

Seelos Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SEEL)’s share price shot up 27.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.61 and last traded at $0.75, 5,893,314 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 831% from the average session volume of 632,947 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.59.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Seelos Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Seelos Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.44.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.93.

In other Seelos Therapeutics news, major shareholder Raj Mehra bought 133,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.93 per share, for a total transaction of $123,999.69. Company insiders own 15.48% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Seelos Therapeutics stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Seelos Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SEEL) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 74,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.27% of Seelos Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 7.52% of the company’s stock.

Seelos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing technologies and therapeutics for the treatment of central nervous system, respiratory, and other disorders. The company is focused on neurological and psychiatric disorders, including orphan indications. Its lead programs are SLS-002, an intranasal racemic ketamine for the treatment of suicidality in post-traumatic stress disorder and in depressive disorder; and SLS-006, a partial dopamine agonist for monotherapy in early stage Parkinson's disease patients.

