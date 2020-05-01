Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

SELB has been the topic of several other reports. William Blair started coverage on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target (up previously from $4.00) on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Selecta Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.83.

SELB traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.62. 25,220 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 597,006. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.47. Selecta Biosciences has a 12 month low of $1.28 and a 12 month high of $4.83. The stock has a market cap of $238.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 1.36.

Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $6.65 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Selecta Biosciences will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 42.0% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Selecta Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Selecta Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $84,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Selecta Biosciences by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 874,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,081,000 after acquiring an additional 239,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BVF Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Selecta Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth $7,816,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.50% of the company’s stock.

Selecta Biosciences Company Profile

Selecta Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. Its proprietary pipeline includes therapeutic enzymes, gene therapies, and other products and product candidates affected by undesired immune responses.

