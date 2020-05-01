Sempra Energy Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:SRE)

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) saw unusually large options trading on Friday. Traders acquired 3,916 call options on the company. This is an increase of 420% compared to the typical volume of 753 call options.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SRE. Mizuho began coverage on Sempra Energy in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $163.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Sempra Energy from $125.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Sempra Energy from $164.00 to $112.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $147.00 price objective on shares of Sempra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Sempra Energy from $151.00 to $126.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.87.

Shares of NYSE:SRE traded down $4.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $119.81. 1,165,536 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,581,619. Sempra Energy has a 1-year low of $88.00 and a 1-year high of $161.87. The company has a market capitalization of $37.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.36.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.07. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 19.97%. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. Sempra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Sempra Energy will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 20th were paid a $1.045 dividend. This is a positive change from Sempra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $4.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. Sempra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 61.65%.

In other news, VP Dennis V. Arriola purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $100.73 per share, with a total value of $100,730.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 44,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,512,099.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SRE. Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 2,024 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group grew its stake in Sempra Energy by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 1,017 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Titus Wealth Management grew its stake in Sempra Energy by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Titus Wealth Management now owns 4,608 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $699,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Parcion Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Sempra Energy by 0.4% in the first quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 24,010 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,713,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Hawaii grew its stake in Sempra Energy by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 3,488 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 85.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sempra Energy Company Profile

Sempra Energy, together with its subsidiaries, invests in, develops, and operates energy infrastructure, as well as provides electric and gas services in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas.

