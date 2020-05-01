Sensata Technologies Holding PLC (NYSE:ST) Short Interest Update

Sensata Technologies Holding PLC (NYSE:ST) saw a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,970,000 shares, an increase of 12.5% from the March 31st total of 2,640,000 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,380,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

ST has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $44.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $55.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sensata Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sensata Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.91.

ST traded down $2.71 during trading on Friday, hitting $33.67. The stock had a trading volume of 27,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,334,979. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.42. Sensata Technologies has a one year low of $18.25 and a one year high of $54.72. The firm has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.30.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.03). Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 20.01%. The business had revenue of $774.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $754.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sensata Technologies will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ST. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 707.0% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 928 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 65.8% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 494 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies in the first quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $102,000. 93.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sensata Technologies

Sensata Technologies Holding plc, through its subsidiary, Sensata Technologies Holding N.V., develops, manufactures, and sells a range of sensors and controls in the Americas, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures pressure sensors, speed and position sensors, and temperature sensors.

