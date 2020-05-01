Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $350.68 million during the quarter. Sensient Technologies had a net margin of 5.28% and a return on equity of 13.80%. Sensient Technologies updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 2.60-2.80 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $2.60 to $2.80 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:SXT traded down $0.87 during trading on Friday, reaching $46.92. The stock had a trading volume of 18,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 668,945. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.51 and its 200 day moving average is $56.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 3.91. Sensient Technologies has a 52 week low of $38.24 and a 52 week high of $75.21. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.96 and a beta of 1.09.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. Sensient Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.70%.

In related news, Director Joseph Carleone bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $54.85 per share, for a total transaction of $109,700.00. Also, CEO Paul Manning bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $54.85 per share, for a total transaction of $54,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 68,263 shares in the company, valued at $3,744,225.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

SXT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Sidoti lowered their price objective on shares of Sensient Technologies from $68.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of Sensient Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sensient Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Sensient Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.50.

About Sensient Technologies

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and fragrances in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Flavors & Fragrances Group, Color Group, and Asia Pacific Group.

