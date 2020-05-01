Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) Issues FY20 Earnings Guidance

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.60 to $2.80 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.40. Sensient Technologies also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 2.60-2.80 EPS.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SXT shares. TheStreet cut shares of Sensient Technologies from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sensient Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of Sensient Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Sidoti cut their price target on shares of Sensient Technologies from $68.00 to $61.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $70.50.

SXT stock traded down $1.30 during trading on Thursday, hitting $47.79. 643,514 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 463,698. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Sensient Technologies has a 52 week low of $38.24 and a 52 week high of $75.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.75 and a beta of 1.09.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.10. Sensient Technologies had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 14.10%. The firm had revenue of $350.68 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sensient Technologies will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. Sensient Technologies’s payout ratio is 52.70%.

In other Sensient Technologies news, Director Joseph Carleone bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $54.85 per share, for a total transaction of $109,700.00. Also, CEO Paul Manning purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $54.85 per share, with a total value of $54,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 68,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,744,225.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Sensient Technologies

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and fragrances in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Flavors & Fragrances Group, Color Group, and Asia Pacific Group.

