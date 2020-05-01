Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) Releases FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.60-2.80 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.40. Sensient Technologies also updated its FY20 guidance to $2.60 to $2.80 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:SXT traded down $1.30 during trading on Thursday, reaching $47.79. 643,514 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 463,698. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 24.75 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.07. Sensient Technologies has a 12-month low of $38.24 and a 12-month high of $75.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 1.82.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $350.68 million for the quarter. Sensient Technologies had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 14.10%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sensient Technologies will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. Sensient Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.70%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SXT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sensient Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of Sensient Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Sensient Technologies from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Sidoti cut their price objective on shares of Sensient Technologies from $68.00 to $61.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $70.50.

In related news, CEO Paul Manning acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $54.85 per share, for a total transaction of $54,850.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 68,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,744,225.55. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Joseph Carleone acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $54.85 per share, with a total value of $109,700.00. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Sensient Technologies Company Profile

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and fragrances in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Flavors & Fragrances Group, Color Group, and Asia Pacific Group.

