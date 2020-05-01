Sentinel (SENT) Price Tops $0.0007 on Exchanges

Sentinel (CURRENCY:SENT) traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 30th. Sentinel has a market capitalization of $1.34 million and approximately $2,342.00 worth of Sentinel was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Sentinel has traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Sentinel token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges including YoBit, IDEX and HitBTC.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

CyberVein (CVT) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0379 or 0.00000433 BTC.

U Network (UUU) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000009 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Linker Coin (LNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000190 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000044 BTC.

SnipCoin (SNIP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Sentinel Token Profile

SENT is a token. It launched on October 3rd, 2017. Sentinel’s total supply is 1,999,970,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,999,969,999 tokens. Sentinel’s official Twitter account is @SentinelGroupio . The official website for Sentinel is sentinel.co

Sentinel Token Trading

Sentinel can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sentinel should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sentinel using one of the exchanges listed above.

