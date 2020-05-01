Seritage Growth Properties (SRG) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 7th.

Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $36.63 million for the quarter. Seritage Growth Properties had a negative net margin of 35.22% and a negative return on equity of 5.47%.

Shares of NYSE:SRG traded down $1.57 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.01. The company had a trading volume of 1,077,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,816,854. Seritage Growth Properties has a 12 month low of $5.00 and a 12 month high of $46.43. The company has a current ratio of 5.87, a quick ratio of 5.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $442.09 million, a P/E ratio of -5.27 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.64.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Seritage Growth Properties in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Seritage Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th.

Seritage Growth Properties is a publicly-traded, self-administered and self-managed REIT with 206 wholly-owned properties and 26 joint venture properties totaling approximately 36.3 million square feet of space across 48 states and Puerto Rico. The Company was formed to unlock the underlying real estate value of a high-quality retail portfolio it acquired from Sears Holdings in July 2015.

