Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $10.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.64 million. Sharps Compliance had a net margin of 1.16% and a return on equity of 2.18%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS.

Shares of SMED stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Thursday, reaching $6.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 275,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 245,375. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $110.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 218.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of -0.67. Sharps Compliance has a one year low of $3.08 and a one year high of $8.20.

In other news, VP Gregory C. Davis sold 4,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total value of $29,191.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Parris H. Holmes, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.20, for a total transaction of $62,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 958,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,939,767.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 15,823 shares of company stock worth $99,517. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of Sharps Compliance from $6.00 to $7.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sharps Compliance from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sharps Compliance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Sharps Compliance from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sharps Compliance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.10.

About Sharps Compliance

Sharps Compliance Corp. provides medical, pharmaceutical, and hazardous waste management services in the United States. It offers Sharps Recovery System for the containment, transportation, treatment, and tracking of medical waste and used healthcare materials generated outside the hospital and health care facility settings; TakeAway Medication Recovery System, a solution that facilitates the proper disposal of unused medications; MedSafe, a solution for the safe collection, transportation, and proper disposal of unwanted and expired prescription medications; and ComplianceTRAC, a Web-based compliance and training program.

