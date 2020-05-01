Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) Downgraded to Sell at BWS Financial

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) was downgraded by BWS Financial from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. They presently have a $40.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock, down from their previous price target of $55.00. BWS Financial’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 14.00% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on SHEN. BidaskClub upgraded Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. ValuEngine downgraded Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Raymond James downgraded Shenandoah Telecommunications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. B. Riley downgraded Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.40.

Get Shenandoah Telecommunications alerts:

SHEN stock traded down $7.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $46.51. The company had a trading volume of 14,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,150. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.92. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a fifty-two week low of $29.61 and a fifty-two week high of $59.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 42.76 and a beta of 0.14.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27. Shenandoah Telecommunications had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 8.67%. The company had revenue of $153.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.69 million. Research analysts predict that Shenandoah Telecommunications will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHEN. FMR LLC lifted its position in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 13.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 954,614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,346,000 after purchasing an additional 113,516 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 121.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 119,473 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,300,000 after buying an additional 65,409 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 0.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,013,007 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,183,000 after buying an additional 9,273 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in the fourth quarter valued at $1,472,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in the fourth quarter valued at $666,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.35% of the company’s stock.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company Profile

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides wireless, cable, and wireline telecommunications services to customers and other telecommunications providers. The company operates in three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Wireline. The Wireless segment provides digital wireless mobile services; and wireless mobility communications network products and services.

Further Reading: How does a security become overbought?

Receive News & Ratings for Shenandoah Telecommunications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shenandoah Telecommunications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.