Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) Shares Acquired by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust grew its position in Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,912 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the quarter. Sherwin-Williams comprises approximately 0.2% of Greenleaf Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $11,907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TAP Consulting LLC increased its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 6.0% in the first quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 5,238 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,407,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 31.2% during the first quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 1,010 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1.5% during the first quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 2,465 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 203.9% during the first quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 7,661 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,520,000 after acquiring an additional 5,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor DE Media PNO boosted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor DE Media PNO now owns 30,400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $12,731,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. 77.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SHW. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $631.00 to $611.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Loop Capital raised their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $530.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $515.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Bank of America downgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $610.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $555.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $574.39.

In other news, SVP Jane M. Cronin sold 908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.14, for a total transaction of $446,863.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,434,588.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SHW traded down $2.49 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $536.37. 686,390 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 734,995. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $473.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $548.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.02. Sherwin-Williams Co has a twelve month low of $325.43 and a twelve month high of $599.95. The firm has a market cap of $46.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.21.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by $0.13. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 51.35% and a net margin of 8.61%. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.60 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sherwin-Williams Co will post 21.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be paid a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.38%.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors and do-it-yourself homeowners.

