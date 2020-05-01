Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) Shares Bought by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 22,438 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 1,880 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $10,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 16.2% during the first quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 909 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 0.7% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 25,912 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $11,907,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. TAP Consulting LLC raised its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 6.0% during the first quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 5,238 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,407,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Nikulski Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 31.2% during the first quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 1,010 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Chesapeake Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1.5% during the first quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 2,465 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. 77.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Jane M. Cronin sold 908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.14, for a total value of $446,863.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,434,588.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SHW traded down $11.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $525.21. 279,712 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 618,058. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.47 billion, a PE ratio of 30.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $473.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $548.36. Sherwin-Williams Co has a 1-year low of $325.43 and a 1-year high of $599.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.95 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.11 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 50.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sherwin-Williams Co will post 20.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is presently 25.38%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $480.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $590.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $600.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Cfra lowered shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $635.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $574.39.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors and do-it-yourself homeowners.

